Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 182 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.