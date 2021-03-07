Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

