Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 156.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

