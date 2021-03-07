Aegis Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.42.

CDTX stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

