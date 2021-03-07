Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $164.38

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and traded as high as $168.85. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $168.85, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.32.

About Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

