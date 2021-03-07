AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $105.42 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.