Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

