Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $48.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.70.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.