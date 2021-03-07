AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $142.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AGCO traded as high as $134.14 and last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 25051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.76.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.