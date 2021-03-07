Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Equal Weight at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

ADC opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.