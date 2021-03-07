AidCoin (AID) Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $873,308.51 and $5,241.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

About AidCoin

AID is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

