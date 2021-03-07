AidCoin Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $746,331.46 and approximately $41.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00790012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042152 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

