Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Up 57.3% in February

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the January 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.04. Akerna has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

