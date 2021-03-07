Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $17.33. 547,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 207,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akouos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $691,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 176.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 780,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $3,834,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

