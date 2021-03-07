Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00250598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00091176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

