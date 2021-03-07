Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 5%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 1,037,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 549,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,483 shares of company stock worth $1,434,176. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alector by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.