Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.02 and last traded at $123.73. 519,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 317,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.14.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $1,492,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,158 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,120 over the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

