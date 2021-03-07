Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $777,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

