Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $370,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

ALL stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

