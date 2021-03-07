Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,033,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 696,822 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUI opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.