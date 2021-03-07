Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $129,000 Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

