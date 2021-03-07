Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

