Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to Market Weight at Wolfe Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $238.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

ALGT stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $262.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold a total of 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

