Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,685,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

