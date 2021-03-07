Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

