Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $9.11 Million Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 827,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFII. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,918,000.

NASDAQ CFII opened at $8.38 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

