Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,013 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock worth $910,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

