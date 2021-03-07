ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 776,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 961,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALXO stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

