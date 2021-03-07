AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

