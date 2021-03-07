AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

