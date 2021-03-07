American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of American Electric Power worth $74,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.