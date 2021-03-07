American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,401. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

