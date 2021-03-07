American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

AWK stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.