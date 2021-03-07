America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.30

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.30 and last traded at $146.30, with a volume of 2954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $976.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.