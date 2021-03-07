Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Set at $277.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.