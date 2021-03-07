Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to $65.50. The stock had previously closed at $120.08, but opened at $61.21. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amphenol shares last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 4,730 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

