Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $208.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.29 million and the lowest is $205.24 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $190.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $873.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.04 million to $894.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $922.87 million to $962.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 117,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,190. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. Insiders sold a total of 525,620 shares of company stock valued at $52,992,753 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.