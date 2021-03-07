Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Athene posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 510%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,475. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Athene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

