Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

