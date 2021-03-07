Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $756.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.52 million to $762.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $649.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,060.59. 242,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,443. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,096.78.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

