Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 2,142,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,477. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

