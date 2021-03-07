Analysts Expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inphi by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Inphi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 7.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPHI opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

