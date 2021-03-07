Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.76. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 234.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 199,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,727. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

