Analysts Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nuance Communications by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,182. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 425.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

