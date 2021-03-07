Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AZN stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

