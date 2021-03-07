Analysts Set AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

AVITA Medical stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 437,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,471. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

