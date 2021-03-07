Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $63.40

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 486,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $63.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

