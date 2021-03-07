Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $116.50

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 751,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,396. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.