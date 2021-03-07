Analysts Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) PT at $16.67

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.