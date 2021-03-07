Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $37.37

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.16.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. 3,065,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,011. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

